Greenpeace protesters unveil banner ahead of Rex Tillerson's visit

Greenpeace protesters are making their mark in the capital ahead of today's visit by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Four activists, in climbing gear, have scaled a construction crane at the back of the Parliamentary complex.

They're currently ensconced on the crane's boom, about 50 metres up in the air on a wet and rainy Wellington morning.

Great view of @GreenpeaceNZ's climate action ahead of Rex Tillerson's meeting with PM Bill English today. pic.twitter.com/CWcB9CKm65 — Green Party NZ (@NZGreens) June 5, 2017

The crane is located in the Bowen State building complex, which is currently being refurbished.

It's outside of the Parliamentary complex, so the incident has been left to police to manage.

However, security at Parliament has been tightened - with ID checks being run on everyone entering the precinct.

- NZ Herald