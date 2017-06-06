Huge backlog after pedestrian struck on major Auckland road

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being struck by a car on a major street in downtown Auckland.

The crash, which happened at 8.55am, has partially blocked Hobson St and long queues of traffic are building in the central city.

A witness reported hearing a sickening bang before a man was thrown face down on to the road.

Police say a man in his 30s has been taken to Auckland City Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The wide one-way corridor leading to the Southern and Northwestern Motorways was initally closed to traffic between Wellesley and Cook Sts.

Some lanes have since reopened but two right lanes are still blocked.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating wand officers are photographing and marking the crash scene.

Matt Young told the Herald there was a loud sound as the pedestrian was struck.

"I heard a very large bang," he said.

He said people rushed to his aid but the man appeared to be lifeless.

Young, who was sitting on his central city balcony, called emergency services.

He said the pedestrian was about 15m from a controlled crossing.

Auckland Transport said there was long delays in the area and motorists should consider a different route.

