Blocked lane cleared on Auckland Harbour Bridge, but delays expected - NZTA

A breakdown that earlier blocked a city bound lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is now clear, but motorists have been warned to expect delays.

NZTA tweeted just after 8am that a breakdown was blocking lane four, as thousands of commuters return to work in the city following the Queen's Birthday long weekend.

It was cleared after about 15 minutes, but its impact would continue to be felt.

Update: The breakdown is now clear, expect delays as traffic eases. ^LC https://t.co/0lbVEsRsb6 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 5, 2017

