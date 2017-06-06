Otago students blamed for damaging $500,000 Paul Dibble sculpture

Students are thought to have damaged a $500,000 artwork on the University of Otago campus in Dunedin.

A university staff member, who did not want to be named, said they believed students damaged the artwork Pathways by climbing on it.

The circular bases on the statues in the work were unable to hold the weight of the climbers and were being replaced with stronger square bases.

Cones and barriers surrounded a sculpture with a square base yesterday.

The work, by sculptor Dr Paul Dibble, was given to the university by the Stuart Residence Halls Council to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The $500,000 artwork, which stands up to 3.2m tall, was unveiled by university chancellor John Ward in November.

The work was installed at the junction of Union Walk and Castle Walk, between the union lawn and Clocktower Building.

The work includes five figures and a cross, modelled on the national emblem of Scotland, the St Andrew's cross.

The university was unable to comment on the strengthening work, as it was a long weekend.

- Otago Daily Times