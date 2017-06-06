Kiwi Oliver Dowling stabbed in London terror attacks 'doing okay'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A Kiwi stabbed several times in the London terror attacks is "doing okay and awake in hospital" with his parents and older brother at his side, his family say.

Oliver Dowling was stabbed in the face, neck and stomach after three terrorists rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and knifed dozens more on Saturday evening (London time).

His sister, Freddy Dowling, wrote on Facebook after the attack that her 32-year-old brother had undergone four hours of surgery and survived because the terrorist's blade missed his vital organs. She later wrote that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Early this morning, the Kiwis in London Facebook page, who have offered support to Dowling and his family, posted an update from family on his condition.

"Thank you all very much for your kind thoughts and words. He is doing ok and is awake in hospital, our parents and older brother are with him."

The update also shed some information on the condition of Dowling's girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, who was also injured in the ordeal.

"His girlfriend is being moved to another hospital and her family have flown in from France to be with her, her condition is still very serious. There is no need for gifts or donations but just be kind to one another and stay safe xx."

Seven people died and 48 were injured - 21 critically - after pedestrians were run down by three men in a van on London Bridge, who then went on a stabbing frenzy in the area and at nearby Borough Market.

Dowling's parents were understood to be in London at the time their son was injured.

Fairfax reported Paul and Jacqueline Dowling are thought to have visited their son at one of the University College London hospitals.

Paul Dowling is the co-founder of a banking market research company, East and Partners, which has its headquarters in Australia, and his son lived in Scotland as a teenager for a short time before moving to Christchurch, Fairfax reported.

He was educated a Christ's College and studied at the University of Canterbury.

Dowling moved to Sydney nine years ago and worked at a range of finance companies, before moving to London in 2013 to work as a business analyst, Fairfax reported.

He now works for UBS.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said the New Zealand High Commission in London has been in contact with Dowling's family and was providing consular assistance.

