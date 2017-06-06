Air travel may suffer yet again after Auckland Airport shrouded in fog

Fog is threatening to disrupt air travel in and out of Auckland Airport this morning.

Airport authorities imposed fog restrictions about 5am.

No flights have yet been affected, but delays and cancellations are expected.

Fog back at Auckland Airport - delays and cancellations expected. For the latest flight information: https://t.co/GQmFRwvB9u or use our app. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) June 5, 2017

It is the second time already today fog has descended on the airport. Restrictions were put in place at 2.30am but lifted just before 5am when conditions cleared for a short spell.

Passengers expecting to travel today are being told to check the airport website for flight arrival and departure information.

- NZ Herald