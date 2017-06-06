6:01am Tue 6 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Air travel may suffer yet again after Auckland Airport shrouded in fog

Fog has rolled in off the Manukau Harbour and threatening to cause problems at Auckland Airport this morning. Photo / Supplied
Fog has rolled in off the Manukau Harbour and threatening to cause problems at Auckland Airport this morning. Photo / Supplied

Fog is threatening to disrupt air travel in and out of Auckland Airport this morning.

Airport authorities imposed fog restrictions about 5am.

No flights have yet been affected, but delays and cancellations are expected.


It is the second time already today fog has descended on the airport. Restrictions were put in place at 2.30am but lifted just before 5am when conditions cleared for a short spell.

Passengers expecting to travel today are being told to check the airport website for flight arrival and departure information.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 06 Jun 2017 06:01:38 Processing Time: 9ms