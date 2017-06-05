Holiday traffic starts to build as motorists return home from Queen's Birthday weekend

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Traffic is starting to build in key hot spots around the country as long weekend holidaymakers head for home.

In northern areas, NZTA is warning of congestion on State Highway 1 southbound between Wellsford and Puhoi.

There are also long delays for those driving north on SH1 from Taupiri to Huntly, and through Rangiriri.

On SH2 it's a slow drive through Mangatawhiri, and again from Ramarama to Takanini.

Further south, it's only marginally better.

Congestion is causing delays of up to 20 minutes on SH1 southbound, from Levin to Otaki.

The holiday road toll currently stands at two, with the official toll period ending at 6am tomorrow.

