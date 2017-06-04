Bermuda tragedy: Husband of woman who died in boat crash to be discharged from hospital

A New Zealander whose wife died in a boating accident in Bermuda is expected to be discharged from hospital later today.

Arthur McKee was taken to King Edward VII memorial Hospital with serious injuries after a three boat collision in Hamilton Harbour. Mary Elizabeth McKee, 62, died in hospital after the collision.

A preliminary autopsy on Mary McKee has been conducted and detectives are awaiting the results of a forensic overview.

A Bermuda Police Service spokesman says the 26-year-old local man who was arrested in connection with the accident was not injured as initially thought.

He has been released on police bail with strict conditions.

A British man who was in intensive care after the accident was expected to be airlifted overseas for further medical treatment.

The Bermuda Police Service investigative team has already spoken with several witnesses and collected CCTV footage to assist with their inquiries.

They were encouraging other witnesses to come forward, especially those with video footage of the scene just after the collision.

