By - Hawkes Bay Today

A jet boat has flipped over in the Ngaruroro River near Whanawhana Road this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said Police were notified at about 3:30pm and the Rescue Coordination Centre was also responding.

Hawke's Bay Today understands one person is unconscious and another two people are missing.

The area of river has limited vehicle access and the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter is en route.

