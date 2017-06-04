Teen's drain death the result of a fall: police

The teenager who died after being found in a stormwater drain suffered a tragic fall, police say.

The accident has sparked an investigation by Auckland Council into the safety of its stormwater system.

Eyewitnesses and police say the young woman was found in the drain on Royal Park Place, off Enuamanu Rd, in Favona, Mangere, yesterday afternoon.

The discovery sparked a life-saving effort by those gathered at a nearby community hall for a family reunion.

A man at the scene said his cousin ran out and managed to get the girl out of the drain but couldn't revive her.

There was usually a grate over the drain the girl was found in, he said.

Auckland Council water general manager Craig Mcilroy said it was carrying out a "thorough investigation".

"Our thoughts are very much with the family during this sad time and we would like to extend them our deepest sympathy."

He said the council investigation involved "comprehensive consideration of all safety issues" around drainage from the road, such as the type of run-off into which the woman fell.

The council has been reluctant to comment on the accident, first saying it couldn't because of the police investigation and now saying it "would be inappropriate for us to comment further while enquiries are ongoing".

Police said today that the woman, 17, died as the result of "a tragic accident".

Continued below.

"Police have spoken with witnesses who found her and to other local residents who saw her prior to an apparent fall.

"The matter has now been referred to the Coroner who will determine the exact cause of death."

Police confirmed the woman was found in the drain about 4.40pm yesterday.

Local resident Fonga Fenton said the young woman was a familiar figure in the street and was often seen passing the time playing in the road.

She said she often looked out for her because she was known to have had seizures which required help from others.

There were also concerns that the young woman might not have a great awareness as to her own wellbeing, and Fenton had often sent her home for being lightly-clothed on cold winter days.

Fenton saw her yesterday morning and recalled saying: "You need to go home and put something warm on before you come out onto the street."

She said the young woman had collapsed with a seizure in the street a few years ago, requiring help from locals.

"You would often have to sit with her to make sure she was okay."

The drain was just four houses away from the young woman's home.

- NZ Herald