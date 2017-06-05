Two bodies discovered in Waipukurau home

By Alice Lock - Hawkes Bay Today

A normally quiet, "happy" street in Waipukurau had an eerie feeling yesterday after the discovery of two bodies.

A 61-year-old woman and 59-year-old man were found dead in a one-storey home, which was hidden by a large tree and a high dark fence, on Jellicoe St on Saturday.

A resident who lived on the street said he first saw police in the area about 9pm on Saturday night, but thought they were just patrolling the area.

Yesterday a patrol car was parked in the gateway and a police officer guarded the property.

The news "shocked" and "saddened" neighbours, who said it was a lovely quiet street that didn't have this type of thing happen.

"The only time it gets busy and loud is when children go to and from the college, as we get the buses and cars coming down the road, it is a happy place to live," a woman said.

The neighbour who knew the woman who died said she had lived on the street for about 10 years and seemed to be a happy character.

They had built a relationship over the years, as she would often sell her Avon Cosmetics.

"I had been over there and she would come here, we would talk often."

The woman said she had been thinking about ringing her, as she hadn't heard from her in a while, which she thought was unusual.

"She hadn't bought Avon Cosmetics since about 15 weeks ago and I guess the last time I spoke to her was about a month ago."

The woman said she was a caregiver and had children in Auckland, a lovely dog and a cat.

"No one she looks after has said she was acting out of the ordinary to me either."

It is understood she worked alone at the house.

The neighbour didn't know the man as well but said she had spoken to him on the phone a couple of times and noticed he always parked a truck outside the woman's home.

"I am not sure what their relationship was whether they were friends or together."

Another neighbour, who knew the pair, said the last time he saw the woman was on Friday afternoon.

"She had just taken her dog for a walk so we were having a chat about the two younger dogs and she seemed really happy. She was a nice lady and my daughter knew her well."

A police spokeswoman said the deaths had been referred to the coroner.

This comes after a similar incident back in January when another couple in their 60s were found dead at their Waipukurau property.

Husband and wife Kevin Douglas Maulder, 68, and Patricia Anne Maulder, 67 were found by family members who then alerted police.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.