Person missing after going overboard in Auckland Harbour

The search for a man who fell off a boat in the upper Waitemata Harbour in Auckland is expected to recommence at first light.

Two police boats, Coastguard vessels and a police chopper were involved in the search effort, which began after the person went missing between Kauri Point and Beach Haven about 9.15pm on Saturday, Auckland Coastguard duty officer Mark Leevers said.

The physical search was suspended about midnight. It was likely to start again at first light, Leevers said.

A Coastguard spokesman says police are the lead agency and are making a number of enquiries.

- NZ Herald