Woman found dead in stormwater drain in South Auckland

A woman's body has been found in a stormwater drain in South Auckland this afternoon.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene in Mangere at 4.40pm.

The Herald has established that the incident occurred in the vicinity of Enuamanu Rd.

"Upon police attendance, it was discovered the woman was deceased," a police statement said.

"While inquiries will continue into the circumstances of her death, police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances."

Next of kin had been advised.

Tepori Teariki, who is a member of the nearby Cook Island community centre Atiu-Nui Maruarua, said part of Enuamanu Rd had been cordoned off and she was unable to access the centre.

She could see five police cars and several officers but no ambulance.

She had been assured by one officer that the incident did not involve the centre.

Police have cordoned off the end of the cul de sac at two points.

A crowd of about 20 neighbours are gathered at the cordon.

