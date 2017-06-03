One dead, baby injured after car over bank on highway north of Gisborne

Breaking

A car has gone over a bank with five people inside north of Gisborne.

One person has died at the scene and a baby has also been injured and helicoptered to hospital, a police spokeswoman said.

"There is no information available at ​this stage on whether or not the other occupants have been injured."

Police confirmed they were in attendance at 12.27pm at a serious crash on State Highway 35 north of Te Araroa.

The Serious Crash Unit were notified and on the way.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said they sent three helicopters and an ambulance to the scene, but did not have any details on those involved in the incident.

"Generally they send the helicopter because it's easier access."

East Cape 4WD Sunrise Tours worker Iain Fraser, on Pohutu Rd near the incident, said his friend was having trouble getting home as the road was partially blocked by the incident.

"The fire brigade are back and the police are still there."

A Te Araroa Rd resident, who asked not to be named, said he'd heard there was an accident but it looked like it was "cleaned up now", and only one lane on the state highway appeared blocked.

