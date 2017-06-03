Heavy rain puts a dampener on long weekend, causing slips in Northland

Heavy rain has caused slips in Northland and made for a glum start to the long weekend.

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings and watches for Auckland and holiday hotspots Northland and Coromandel.

Downpours saw a slip block one lane of State Highway 1 in Brynderwyn last night.

The Fire Service was also alerted to two other slips near Warkworth and in Dome Valley, in the early hours of this morning.

Metservice meteorologist April Clark said wet weather, which swept across Hawke's Bay thanks to a lower pressure system north of Auckland, Northland and Coromandel, would linger throughout Queen's Birthday weekend.

Localised downpours and thunderstorms are possible in Auckland, with rainfall intensities of 25mm to 35mm per hour, until late morning.

MetService has advised people in Auckland's north, including Great Barrier Island, to look out for rapidly rising rivers and streams.

Occasional rain and cloudy periods were forecast for the rest of the weekend.

It will be a soggy start to the first Lions game in Whangarei tonight, although it's expected the rain will have eased by kickoff at 7.30pm.

Temperatures will remain steady in Auckland with a high of 16C and a low of 7C today and 15C and 8C tomorrow.

Weather will continue to ease on Tuesday and Wednesday with occasional showers.

