Two males arrested after car jacking, fleeing police, ramming police car in Hastings

Two males are in custody after threatening a driver with a gun, stealing his car and using it to ram a police vehicle, police say.

They were both injured in the alleged crime spree.

One of the alleged offenders pointed a firearm at a man in a car in Cornwall Park, Hastings and told him to get out of the vehicle about 6.20pm, Senior Sergeant David Sutherland said.

The alleged car jacker then drove in the victim's car along Tomoana Rd towards Heretaunga.

Police spotted the car in Mayfair and followed it to Camberley before it sped off about 9pm.

The vehicle travelled through Hastings, Flaxmere and back to Camberley and police put spikes in place to stop the car.

About 9.15pm the car rammed into a police car parked at the corner of Lowe St and Orchard Rd. A police officer was inside the car, but was not injured in the incident.

Patrol units arrived to help contain the offending car and the driver was arrested inside the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital in a moderate to serious condition and remains there under guard.

Police caught a second male after a short foot chase.

That person is now in custody and is being treated for injuries he sustained before fleeing police.

Sutherland said no police officers or members of the public were injured in the alleged crime spree.

A firearm has been removed the car.

Police are continuing to investigate the "serious incident", Sutherland said.

