Boy, 7, taken to Starship hospital in a serious condition after being hit by car in West Auckland

A seven-year-old boy was taken to Starship hospital in a critical but stable condition after being hit by a car in West Auckland this afternoon. Image / Google Maps
A child is in a critical but stable condition after being hit by a car in West Auckland.

The incident occurred this afternoon in Massey on the corner of Royal Rd and Moire Rd.

A Northern St John ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they had responded to the incident in Massey at 3.10pm.

"We attended with two vehicles and transported a seven-year-old male to Starship hospital in a serious condition."

A police spokeswoman said the boy had been hit by a car, and was trapped under it for a short period of time.

She added the road was now clear.

- NZ Herald

