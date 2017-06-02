Family make plea for information on missing Christchurch builder Michael McGrath

The family of missing Christchurch builder Michael McGrath has today made a public appeal for information on his whereabouts, saying they are "desperate" to get him home.

Police say they are still hopeful of finding 49-year-old McGrath alive after he was last seen at his Checketts Ave home in the suburb of Halswell on May 21. He was reported missing two days later.

"His disappearance is completely out of character and his family are deeply concerned," his brother Simon said today at a police press conference.

"Mike was approximiately 184cm tall, is of slight, fit build and has brown/grey hair.

"Michael lived alone. He enjoyed his work as a builder.

"His family and friends are desperate to get him home and we're making this plea for any sightings or activity.

"Someone could have some sort of information which will help the police. It might appear trivial but it may be the piece of the puzzle we need to solve this mystery."

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney, who is leading the missing persons probe, said the longer it goes, the more concerned police are for McGrath's wellbeing.

Sweeney said it was out of character for McGrath to disappear. He described him as a realiable, hard-working man of routine.

Yesterday police confirmed that Christchurch Men's Prison Corrections officer David Benbow is "a person of interest who needs to be eliminated from the inquiry".

The prison guard's rural property just a few kilometres from McGrath's house has been the focus of a massive police investigation since Wednesday night.

Benbow is listed as owning the property, on the corner of Candys Rd and Sabys Rd just outside Halswell, with Joanna Green.

However, it's understood that the pair are now separated.

It's believed that Benbow has been living at a relative's nearby home.

Police now say they have "spoken to a number" of people of interest and "continue to do so as the inquiry broadens".

Sweeney said they are eliminating persons of interest all the time.

Police say finding McGrath alive is still the goal.

"Michael, wherever you are, your family would really like to see you," Sweeney said.

Police have also been looking at a third property in connection to McGrath's disappearance - a house owned by Benbow's mother Shirley in the quiet Halswell cul de sac of Viceroy Place.

Armed police patrolled the cordon around the Benbow property yesterday.

A large blue police tent, which was initially erected on the road at the entrance to the property, has since been moved inside the gates.

White-suited forensic experts combed the area extensively.

Police have also been looking at two cars.

Dogs, shovels, and other search tools have been used at the property today.

Sweeney wouldn't comment whether McGrath - who was a carpenter who did cash work - had been doing any renovations at the Benbow property in recent weeks.

Asked if there had been any evidence of violence at any of the scenes, Sweeney said: "No. I'm not going to go down the scene track at the moment, other than we are examining them. At the moment, this is a missing person inquiry, I make that quite clear."

- NZ Herald