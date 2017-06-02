Leave early AA warns motorists to beat Queen's Birthday traffic

Thunder and lightning mixed with holiday weekend traffic and people driving north for the Lions has created a perfect storm for Queen's Birthday motorists.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has issued a warning for drivers, saying it's the first long weekend "before winter really sets in".

There are already reports of heavy snarl ups in central Auckland and a serious crash near Whangarei this morning left one person fighting for their life.

Meanwhile, MetService is predicting miserable weather for the Upper North Island with heavy rain warnings out.

There is also chances of thunderstorms, it said on its Facebook page.

"These bands of rain are not moving fast so will stick around for much of the day possibly bringing large accumulations," the Facebook post said.

"If you are heading away for the long weekend be aware there may be some surface flooding around the region."

NZTA is including the hashtag #LionsNZ2017 in their traffic update tweets.

Reports of surface water & some flooding coming in. #TakeExtraCare if driving in Northland today #LionsNZ2017 ^TP

https://t.co/zjmdxSD3K6 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 1, 2017

The AA is warning motorists they should leave before lunchtime to avoid getting stuck in the worst of the traffic.

It warned traffic in Auckland would likely be locked up until 8.30pm. Those driving on Saturday should avoid the 11am-1pm window and when coming home on Monday drivers should try to remain outside the 2pm-6pm window.

- NZ Herald