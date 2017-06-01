1:35pm Fri 2 June
Kurt Bayer
Experienced hunter Michael Graham accidentally fired rifle in Christchurch carpark

Michael John Graham has been fined after accidentally firing a rifle into a parked car outside a Christchurch gun shop.
A keen hunter who accidentally fired a rifle into a parked car outside a Christchurch gun shop has been left red-faced and been fined $300 today.

Michael John Graham, 50, had taken the high-powered .308 to Gun City in Christchurch to have it serviced on April 9.

But as he was taking it out of his vehicle, he accidentally bumped the trigger.

It fired a shot that travelled through the door of his car and into a man's vehicle parked beside it.

Graham, of Kaiapoi, earlier pleaded guilty to firing the rifle with reckless disregard for the safety of others.

Today at Christchurch District Court defence counsel Andrew McCormick said Graham was an experienced hunter who has held a firearms licence for 15-20 years.

He was embarrassed and apologetic, McCormick said.

Judge Josephine Bouchier said the shooting resulted in significant trauma for the victim.

She fined Graham $300 and ordered him to pay the victim $984 as reparation.

- NZ Herald

