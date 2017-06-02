Major crash south of Whangarei leaves person fighting for life after overtaking car spins out

A motorist is fighting for life after a vehicle overtaking a logging truck spun out in treacherous conditions and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The crash, which was first thought to be two separate smashes, happened about 7.45am at Mata, 20km south of Whangarei.

Police say the driver of an SUV travelling south spun out while overtaking and hit a car heading north.

The crash scene was so spread out across SH1 emergency services initially thought there had been two separate crashes involving many vehicles.

The driver of the car that collided with the SUV was now in a critical condition but everyone else escaped injury.

The serious crash unit is now investigating.

Long queues have formed south of Whangarei as traffic slowly files past the crash.

Police said weather conditions were very wet and driving was difficult.

Motorists heading to Whangarei were warned to expect major delays. SH1 would be down to one lane because of debris covering the road.

Senior Sergeant Cliff Metcalfe said two collisions were about 100 metres apart on SH1, just south of Hewlett Rd, just prior to 8am,

The New Zealand Transport Agency said those heading to Whangarei for the Lions' clash should expect delays.

