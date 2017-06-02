10:41am Fri 2 June
Vaimoana Tapaleao
Vaimoana Tapaleao is the New Zealand Herald's Pacific Affairs and People reporter.

PM Bill English bestowed Samoan chief title

Prime Minister Bill English has received the matai title Leulua'iali'iotumua from the village of Faleula, in Samoa. Photo / Temukisa Eapeisi Lilia
Prime Minister Bill English officially has a new title - and it is a long one.

He is now a Samoan chief, having been bestowed the high chief (matai) title of Leulua'iali'iotumua .

The title is known as a "igoa ali'i'' and is one of the village of Faleula's highest matai titles.

Faleula, not far from the island nation's capital Apia, is the family village of Dr Mary English.

English was bestowed the title in an early morning ceremony today.


Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi was among those who witnessed the Prime Minister being blessed by village elders and a church minister.

English is wearing traditional Samoan finery.

A local reporter speaking on Auckland-based Radio Samoa said many people had gathered to witness the ceremony.

The honour for the Prime Minister comes after Independence Day celebrations were held in Samoa, celebrating 55 years of a free Samoa.

He posted a series of photos from celebration events on his official Twitter page yesterday, saying: "A privilege to represent New Zealand at Samoa's 55th Independence Day anniversary celebrations. Soifua!''


Later, he posted a video of Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa showing off his musical skills; with a guitar in hand and singing along with a band.

Clearly impressed, Engish said: "Samoa's Prime Minister raises the bar for Prime Ministers everywhere.''

English will stay on to watch tonight's Blues versus Reds rugby match at Apia Park.

- NZ Herald

