PM Bill English bestowed Samoan chief title

Vaimoana Tapaleao is the New Zealand Herald's Pacific Affairs and People reporter.

Prime Minister Bill English officially has a new title - and it is a long one.

He is now a Samoan chief, having been bestowed the high chief (matai) title of Leulua'iali'iotumua .

The title is known as a "igoa ali'i'' and is one of the village of Faleula's highest matai titles.

Faleula, not far from the island nation's capital Apia, is the family village of Dr Mary English.

English was bestowed the title in an early morning ceremony today.

A privilege to represent New Zealand at Samoa's 55th Independence Day anniversary celebrations. Soifua! pic.twitter.com/xOIq3ABX29 — Bill English (@pmbillenglish) May 31, 2017

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi was among those who witnessed the Prime Minister being blessed by village elders and a church minister.

English is wearing traditional Samoan finery.

A local reporter speaking on Auckland-based Radio Samoa said many people had gathered to witness the ceremony.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' letters Do you find this offensive? Nude bottom pulled from Instagram Karl Puschmann: Daddy, daughter TV bonding not a smash hit

The honour for the Prime Minister comes after Independence Day celebrations were held in Samoa, celebrating 55 years of a free Samoa.

He posted a series of photos from celebration events on his official Twitter page yesterday, saying: "A privilege to represent New Zealand at Samoa's 55th Independence Day anniversary celebrations. Soifua!''

Samoa's Prime Minister raises the bar for Prime Ministers everywhere. pic.twitter.com/kkfgNrOrA7 — Bill English (@pmbillenglish) June 1, 2017

Later, he posted a video of Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa showing off his musical skills; with a guitar in hand and singing along with a band.

Clearly impressed, Engish said: "Samoa's Prime Minister raises the bar for Prime Ministers everywhere.''

English will stay on to watch tonight's Blues versus Reds rugby match at Apia Park.

- NZ Herald