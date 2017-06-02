Heavy rain hits top of the North Island today, motorists warned of surface flooding

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Heavy rain warnings have been issued over the top half of the North Island, and motorists are warned to watch for possible surface flooding.

The MetService has severe weather warnings in place for Northland and Auckland - where heavy rain is expected between Kawakawa and Orewa today.

Up to 75mm to 90mm of rain may fall, especially in the east, from 8am to 11pm.

Heavy Rain Warning issued for NTHLD, AUCK, GTBAR https://t.co/of58gaW7iC — Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) June 1, 2017

The warning also includes Great Barrier Island.

MetService meteorologist Sarah Haddon said: "There's a low pressure system sitting just to the north-west of New Zealand at the moment.

"Then it's just going to slowly roll east and as it does that, it's kind of bringing an easterly flow onto the top half of the North Island.

"Embedded in that is periods of heavy rain and thundery squalls as well."

Rain is already falling heavily in parts of Auckland, including downtown, early this morning.

The NZ Transport Agency warned drivers in the Auckland area: "Possible surface flooding, drive with care.''

Just before 7am, a breakdown just south of the Auckland Harbour Bridge was causing major problems for those heading into the city.

Motorists were told to expect delays after a vehicle blocked a southbound lane in St Mary's Bay just before the Vic Park Flyover.

Meanwhile, rugby fans travelling to the first Lions match tomorrow, in Whangarei, are encouraged to drive to the conditions.

Heavy rain coming for Northland today. If you're driving please slow down, lights on & watch your following distance #LionsNZ2017 ^TP pic.twitter.com/iCca2ClH3y — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 1, 2017

Haddon said most of the rain should be gone from the area by tomorrow.'

Those heading out for the Queen's Birthday long weekend should keep an eye on the weather, however, as some places are expected to be cloudy.

"Your usual places that are delightful and sunny - like the East Coast of the North Island, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay - they're going to be relatively cloudy with showers all of today, all of tomorrow and kind of into Sunday."

