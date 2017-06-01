Crash cuts power to hundreds on Auckland's North Shore

A car has hit a power pole on Auckland's North Shore, plunging more than 800 homes into darkness.

Northern fire communications shift manager Jaron Phillips said the Fire Service was called just after 8.30pm to a report of the single-car crash on Nile Rd in Milford.

Power lines are down over the road and the power pole is "extremely unstable", Philips said.

One person received minor injuries in the crash. The area has been cordoned off.

Earlier this evening 876 homes were without power but electricity has now been partially restored, with some 500 homes still in the dark.

Full power is expected to be back on by 3.30am, according to Vector's website.

North Shore Hospital is near the scene of the crash but has not been affected by the powercut, an employee said.

