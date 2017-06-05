Queen's Birthday Honours 2017: Full list

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The New Zealand Order of Merit

Knight Grand Companion

The Right Honourable John Phillip Key, Auckland, for services to the State.

Dame Companion

Mrs Julie Claire Molloy Christie, ONZM, Auckland, for services to governance and the television industry.

Emeritus Professor Peggy Gwendoline Koopman-Boyden, CNZM, Hamilton, for services to seniors.

Knights Companion

Mr Graeme Dingle, ONZM, MBE, Auckland, for services to youth.

Mr Michael Niko Jones, MNZM, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and youth.

Professor Timoti Samuel Karetu, QSO, Havelock North, for services to the Maori language.

Companions

Ms Mary Tupai Ama, Auckland, for services to the arts and the Pacific community.

The Honourable James Patrick (Jim) Anderton, Christchurch, for services as a Member of Parliament.

Mr Roy James Austin, Auckland, for services to children's health and the community.

Mr Peter Kerry (Kerry) Clark, OBE, Auckland, or services to bowls.

Continued below.

Related Content Bungy pioneer AJ Hackett honoured for services to adventure tourism Knighthood for former PM John Key in Queen's Birthday honours Video Focus: John Key honoured

READ MORE:

• Key 'immensely proud' of knighthood

• Reality TV queen now a Dame

• Jones potent force on and off the pitch

Ms Candis Eileen Craven, ONZM, Auckland, for services to ballet and business.

Mr Angus Lindsay (Lindsay) Fergusson, Auckland, for services to governance.

Professor Peter John Gilling, Tauranga, for services to Urology.

Mr Anthony John (Tony) Hall, MNZM, Kaiapoi, for services to education and sport.

Professor Richie Graham Poulton, Dunedin, for services to science and health research.

Mrs Lynette Diana (Lyn) Provost, Upper Hutt, for services to the State.

Dr Lesley Louise Rhodes, Nelson, for services to science and marine farming.

Dr George Cockburn Salmond, Wellington, for services to health.

Ms Maxine Helen Simmons, Warkworth, for services to science, particularly biotechnology.

Officers

Mr Desmond Albert (Des) Ashton, Blenheim, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force and aviation.

Professor Anne Victoria (Vicky) Cameron, Christchurch, for services to health.

Dr Michael Chamley, Auckland, for services to anaesthesia.

Mr Avon Cook, Auckland, for services to the manufacturing industry.

Mr Brendan Duffy, Levin, for services to local government.

Mr William Robert (Bill) Dunbar, Cromwell, for services to health and the community.

Mrs Susanne Patricia (Sue) Edwards, Picton, for services to synchronised swimming.

Mr Craig Clifford Emeny, Chatham Islands, for services to aviation and the community.

Mr Allan Raymond Fenwick, Marton, for services to the thoroughbred racing industry.

Professor Philippa Helen Gander, Wellington, for services to the study of sleep and fatigue

Mr Wahiao Raymond James (Jim) Gray, JP, Rotorua, for services to Maori and governance.

Mr Alan John (A.J.) Hackett, Christchurch, for services to adventure tourism.

Mr Mark Selwyn Hadlow, Martinborough, for services to the arts.

Assistant Commissioner Wallace Patrick Haumaha, QSM, Wellington, for services to the New Zealand Police and Maori, Pacific and ethnic communities.

Mr David Thomas Higgins, Palmerston, for services to Maori.

Mr Ruruarau Heitia (Heitia) Hiha, JP, Napier, for services to Maori.

Ms Rachel Jessica Te Ao Maarama House, Auckland, for services to the performing arts.

Mr Peter Guy Hughes, Auckland, for services to mathematics education.

Ms Susan Mary Huia, Silverdale, for services to governance.

Professor Hamid Ikram, Christchurch, for services to cardiology and education.

Dr Zafer (Zaf) Khouri, Hamilton, for services to odontology.

Mrs Wendy Elizabeth McGowan, Rotorua, for services to rural women.

Mrs Caroline Harriette Eliza (Moe) Milne, Kawakawa, or services to Maori and health.

Mr Simon John O'Neill, Auckland, for services to opera.

Mrs Lynda Jean Reid, Auckland, for services to education.

Dr Geoffrey Maxwell Robinson, Lower Hutt, for services to medicine.

Mr Graeme James Steel, Auckland for services to sport.

Mr Geoffrey Alan Whitcher, Auckland, for services to business and education.

Ms Deborah Mary White, Auckland, For services to art.

Mrs Frances Wilson-Fitzgerald, Auckland, for services to opera.

Honorary Officers

Ms Jane Marina Bruning, Auckland, for services to people with HIV.

Members

Mr Ross Alexander Aitken, Auckland, for services to conservation.

Mr Kevin Russell Allen, Tauranga, for services to people with brain injuries.

Mr Douglas Graham Avery, Seddon, for services to agriculture and mental health.

Mrs Janis Irene (Jan) Ballantyne, Te Awamutu, for services to education and the community.

Ms Jacqueline Marie Barron, Mosgiel, for services to sports governance and education.

Ms Lilian Jeanne (Jeanne) Biddulph, Hamilton, for services to literacy education.

Mr Pembroke Peraniko (Pem) Bird, QSM, Murupara, for services to education and Maori.

Professor Sally Anne Brooker, Dunedin, for services to science.

Mr Cranwell Leslie Bull, Christchurch, for services to cricket.

Ms Deborah Bush, QSM, Christchurch, for services to women's health.

Mr Stephen Edward Canny, Invercargill, for services to the community, governance and cycling.

Mr David Joseph Comber, Taupo, for services to Search and Rescue.

Mrs Marilyn Elaine Copper, Hamilton, for services to equestrian sports.

Mr Hamish Angus Crooks, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community.

Ms Anne (Annie) Crummer, Auckland, for services to music.

Ms Sharyn Estelle Evans, Wellington, for services to music.

Mrs Anne Lillian Farrington, JP, Auckland, for services to women.

Mr William Thomas Gray, QSM, JP, Tolaga Bay, for services to Maori and the community.

Mr Timothy Michael (Tim) Gresson, Timaru, for services to the law and sport.

Mr James Alastair Hay Guild, Darfield, for services to the deer industry.

Mr Ray Kenway Haffenden, Auckland, for services to rugby league.

Mr Shane Paul Arthur Hales, Auckland, for services to entertainment.

Mr Peter John Hayden, Dunedin, for services to film and television.

Emeritus Professor John Bernard Hearnshaw, Christchurch, for services to astronomy.

Inspector Karen Lee Henrikson, Hamilton, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Mrs Sally Tupetalamataone Ikinofo, Auckland, for services to education and Maori and Pacific communities.

Associate Professor Robert John (Rob) Jacobs, Auckland, for services to optometry and education.

Mr Graham Russell Kennedy, Ashburton, for services to business.

Mrs Rebecca Louise Keoghan, Westport, for services to business, particularly the dairy industry

Mr Robert Akhtar Zainal Khan, Auckland, for services to broadcasting and the Indian community.

Ms Rachel Alison Mary Lang, Auckland, for services to television.

Mrs Elaine Joy Le Sueur, Pukekohe, for services to education.

Mr Peter Hughes MacGregor, Hastings, for services to Maori and agriculture.

Mr John Barry Maughan, Hamilton, for services to health.

Mr Dennis Graham May, Auckland, for services to karate.

Dr Jill Alice McIlraith, Dunedin, for services to health and women.

Mr Maurice William McKendry, Pukekohe, for services to harness racing.

Mr Allen John McLaughlin, Auckland, for services to sports broadcasting.

Mr Robin Gustav McNeill, Invercargill, for services to conservation.

Mr Mereford Michael (Michael) Meredith, Auckland, for services as a restaurateur and to philanthropy.

Mr Te Kei O Te Waka Wilson (Te Kei) Merito, Rotorua, for services to Maori and conservation.

Mr Peter Charles Morrison, Christchurch, for services to the hospitality industry.

Ms Rhonda Marama (Marama) Mullen-Tamati, Tirau, for services to people with HIV and Aids.

Mr Thomas Vincent (Tom) O'Connor, Invercargill, for services to boxing.

Mr Albert Emil (Alby) Osborne, Tauranga, for services to veterans and biosecurity.

Dr Fiona Dorothy Pardington, Auckland, for services to photography.

Mr Alan Rodney Parris, Christchurch, for services to mathematical education.

Ms Emily Justine Perkins, Wellington, for services to literature.

Mr Nicholas Brian (Nick) Pyke, Rolleston, for services to the arable industry,

Mr Lee Michael Christopher Robinson, Christchurch, for services to the community and sport.

Mr John Roy-Wojciechowski, Auckland, for services to the Polish community and philanthropy.

Mrs Judith Fay (Judy) Russell, Whitianga, for services to netball.

Mr Allan Ross (Ross) Scarlett, Karamea, for services to local government and the dairy industry.

Mr Patrick Nesbit Snedden, Auckland, for services to education and Māori.

Mr Murray Ross Sutherland, Kaiapoi, for services to the community and the timber industry.

Mr Toro Edward Reginald Waaka, Napier, for services to Māori and the community.

Mrs Linda Gloria Webb, Christchurch, for services to music education.

Professor Karen Elizabeth Willcox, Cambridge, Massachusetts, for services to aerospace engineering and education.

Queen's Service Order

Companion

Mr Paul Richard Baxter, Waikanae, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service.

Ms Mary Anne Garner, Nelson, for services to the community.

Mrs Mary Bernadette Gavin, Nelson, for services to women and the community.

Mr Michael John Gorman, Christchurch, for services to the community.

Mrs Deirdre Anne Jolly, Alexandra, for services to the community.

Mrs Mokataufoou Togakilo Sipeli, Wellington, for services to the Niue community and education.

Queen's Service Medal

Mrs Clarice Lee Anderson, Waipukurau, for services to the blind and seniors.

Mr Kerry John Bensemann, Christchurch, for services to the community.

Mrs Miroroa Te Kune (Te Kune) Blackmore, Bulls, for services to Māori.

Mrs Beryl Mary Bowers, Picton, for services to the community.

Mr Kenneth Frederick (Ken) Bradley, Te Anau, for services to conservation.

Mr Timothy Richard (Tim) Bray, Auckland, for services to children and theatre.

Mr Dermot Peter Byrne, JP, Wellington, for services to the community.

Ms Linda Rae Chalmers, Auckland, for services to art.

Mrs Annie Naw Coates, Wellington, for services to ethnic communities.

Mr Neville Terence Coslett, JP, Papamoa, for services to the community.

Mr Ronald Grant Crawford, Auckland, for services to education.

Mrs Keita Rangimarie (Katie) Dawson, Auckland, for services to Māori and seniors.

Mrs Ana Maria de Vos Sanchez, JP, Auckland, for services to ethnic communities.

Mr Bruce Leslie Didham, Dunedin, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service.

Mr Brian William Dobson, Matata, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service and rugby.

Mr Brian Robert Dodds, Balclutha, for services to healthcare and the community.

Mrs Elizabeth Charmaine (Charmaine) Donaldson, Matamata, for services to health and seniors.

Mrs Doris Christine (Christine) Dunn, Whangaparaoa, for services to the community.

Mr Mark White Edmonds, Rotorua, for services to sport.

Mr Fraser McDonald Faulknor, Auckland, for services to children, education and music.

Mrs Lois May Finderup, New Plymouth, for services to the fashion industry and theatre.

Mr David John Finlay, Oamaru, for services to irrigation and sport.

Ms Merrilyn Frances George, Ohakune, for services to education and the community.

Ms Judith Jane (Jude) Gilbert, Great Barrier Island, for services to conservation.

Mrs Jacqueline Barbara (Jackie) Grinder, Matamata, for services to the community.

Mrs Rehia Shirley Te Amere Hanara, Hastings, for services to Māori and education.

Mr Michael James Hanrahan, Ashburton, for services to the community.

Mr David (Dave) Hansford, Upper Moutere, for services to the environment.

Mr Duncan John Hart, JP, Marton, for services to the community.

Mrs Sandra Barbara Anne Hunter, Matamata, for services to the community.

Mr Peter Alexander Jack, Wellington, for services to sport, particularly athletics.

Mr Kulwinder Singh Jhamat, Pokeno, for services to the Indian community.

Mr William Richard (Dick) Johns, JP, Christchurch, for services to the community.

Mr Karl Frederick Lapwood, Hamilton, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service and business.

Mrs Julia Rosemary Lowe, JP, Paeroa, for services to the community.

Mrs Railene Denise Mabin, Waipukurau, for services to the Plunket Society.

Mr Richard Donald Madden, Dunedin, for services to music.

Mrs Shirley Ann May, Kaikohe, for services to music and the community.

Mrs Sharon Julie Maynard, Gisborne, for services to Māori and education.

Ms Dorothy Margaret (Dot) McKinnon, Whanganui, for services to the community.

Ms Gair McRae, Auckland, for services to theatre and youth.

Mrs Janet Elaine McRobbie, Pokeno, for services to Girl Guides and the community.

Mr William Kevin (Kevin) Moore, Twizel, for services to outdoor education and the community.

Mr Charles Arthur (Charlie) Morgan, Timaru, for services to the sport of wood chopping.

Mr James Edward Morgan, Hastings, for services to the community.

Miss Ann Shirley Muir, Whangarei, for services to bowls and the community.

Mrs Iris Mae Officer-Holmes, Ashburton, for services to the community.

Mr Michael Francis O'Neill, Gore, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service and the community.

Mr Brian Scott Palliser, Christchurch, for services to the community.

Mr Barry Richard Pomeroy, Nelson, for services to veterans and the community.

Mrs Prabha Ravi, JP, Lower Hutt, for services to ethnic communities and dance.

Dr Claire Aileen Reilly, Ashburton, for services to people with Motor Neurone Disease.

Mr Timothy Peter Sander, Wellington, for services to pipe bands and the community.

Mrs Frances Jean Scammell, Gore, for services to the community.

Mr Miles Duncan Shelley, Ngatea, for services to the New Zealand Fire Service and the community.

Mr Julian Mervyn Shields, Nelson, for services to the community.

Mr Peter Bruce Simmonds, Christchurch, for services to theatre.

Mr Geoffrey Brian (Geoff) Spearpoint, Little River, for services to outdoor recreation.

Ms Karen Elizabeth Stade, Nelson, for services to historical research and the community.

Miss Daphne Gretta Mary Stevens, Orewa, for services to music.

Mr Roderick John (Rod) Sutherland, Masterton, for services to athletics, cycling and the community.

Mrs Marara Kaweora Te Tai Hook, JP, Hikurangi, for services to Māori.

Mrs Valerie Joan (Val) Thorburn, Tauranga, for services to music education.

Mr Evan Allan Watkin, Porirua, for services to cricket.

Mrs Cara June Watson, Napier, for services to music.

Mrs Dawn Betty White, Waihi, for services to veterans.

The New Zealand Antarctic Medal

Mr Randal Murray Heke, Waikanae, for services to New Zealand interests in Antarctica and historic preservation.

New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

For services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Staff Sergeant Tina Kathleen Grant.

Brigadier Anthony Bryan (Ants) Howie, ONZM.

Squadron Leader Nicholas Michael Pedley.

Major Charmaine Maurita Tate.

Major Andrew James Anthony Thornton.

- NZ Herald