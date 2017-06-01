1:19pm Thu 1 June
Australian hunter plunged to his death down South Island ravine

The Australian father and son were hunting in the Fox Glacier Valley when the man fell to his death. Photo / Google Maps
An experienced Australian hunter has plunged to his death down a steep South Island ravine.

Police say an Australian father and son were hunting in the Fox Glacier Valley on Wednesday when the father fell down a steep ravine 1800m up in the Westland Ranges.

The pair, who had just arrived in New Zealand at the weekend, became separated around midday.

The son eventually found his 66-year-old father an hour later down a ravine with head injuries and went to his aid.

He immediately set off an emergency locater beacon.

A rescue helicopter was unable to land in the high country and by the time a second helicopter from Greymouth was called in, the father died at the bottom of the ravine.

The son was winched to safety yesterday evening.

Search and rescue teams and police were now in the alpine terrain recovering the man's body.

- More to come

- NZ Herald

