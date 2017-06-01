Father threatened with police action over 'nuisance' notice

A school's lawyer is threatening legal action against a father who put up an anti-bullying protest sign a Christchurch primary school.

The frustrated dad has erected a 1.8m billboard on the back of a trailer he parked near Waimairi Primary accusing staff of failing to stop his 9-year-old daughter from being bullied.



Fairfax reported the girl was punched, kicked, bitten and choked by pupils and, according to her father, the school staff did not tell him about or record the bullying.

The controversial sign reads: "It is NOT OK for my daughter to be Assaulted and Bullied Again & Again & Again & Again & Again & Again & Again."

Today legal exchanges between the school and man resulted in the father being threatened with police action if he did not stop his protest.



Fairfax said one email from the school's lawyer claimed the man was causing a nuisance and had engaged the media.

Another email said the school was reluctant to be confrontational but would get police involved if he continued parking the sign out the front of the school.

The father said he had met school staff six times but felt they did not "own" the problem and implied he was overreacting.



Restorative justice meetings had been held but did not fix the problem, he said.

Waimairi board of trustees chairman Cory Bedford told the Herald no formal complaint had been received from the girl's father.

He was not aware of the contents of emails between the lawyers but he was aware communication had taken place.

"We have met with this parent to discuss the matter on a number of occasions. We are continuing to investigate his claims.

It was important to follow the proper process in handling any complaint of this nature.

"We've been saying 'make a formal complaint and go to the next level'. Until that happens we're hamstrung."

He said they were unable to discuss details of the matter publicly because of privacy issues.

