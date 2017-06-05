Woman who ordered killing of Deane Fuller-Sandys back in jail

Natalie Akoorie is a reporter at the NZ Herald based in Hamilton.

A woman convicted of ordering a "hit" on a man in 1989 has been recalled to prison for the second time.

Gail Denise Maney, 49, who was twice convicted of ordering Stephen Stone to kill Deane Fuller-Sandys, 21, in West Auckland, was taken back to prison this week.

It's the second time the Parole Board has recalled Maney, who wore an electronic monitoring bracelet, after she went back to prison in 2012 for breaching parole conditions.

This time Maney was on parole and trying to get her life together in Hamilton after being released from jail again in June last year.

Maney told the Herald last week before her recall she settled in Hamilton to join the Reclaim Another Woman (RAW) programme based in the Waikato.

The charity, run by fashion designer Annah Stretton, supports released prisoners back into life on the outside.

In many cases it provides an "incubator home" with other prisoners and jobs.

Maney was working at RAW's In Excess store in Frankton which sells repurposed goods to support the programme.

However she told the Herald a few days before her recall that she was trying to move houses, had resigned from her job and wanted to leave the programme.

RAW operations manager Rebecca Skilton would not answer questions about Maney's recall to prison except to say the recall was "part of a process".

"It's something that can happen in an individual's journey but I'm not choosing to comment further on it."

Maney had applied to the Innocence Project New Zealand, a volunteer organisation investigating cases of potentially innocent people incarcerated in New Zealand prisons, to review her case.

The police officer in charge of her case, Mark Franklin, was jailed for nine months in 2013 for selling drugs in Rarotonga.

The former high ranking officer, who also worked with Cook Islands Police, was one of 12 caught in an undercover drug bust led by the New Zealand Police.

Maney said she had also hired a private investigator to help prove her innocence.

The Parole Board made an interim recall order this week after and application from the Department of Corrections, which monitors offenders on parole and on conditions in the community.

Corrections district manager Rowan Balloch said Corrections applied to have Maney recalled to prison following an alleged breach of her special condition not to possess or consume alcohol or illicit drugs, and posing an undue risk to the safety of the community.

"Our absolute priority is public safety. We take offender non-compliance with conditions seriously, and the application to recall Ms Maney to prison demonstrates this."

A Parole Board spokesman said a hearing would be scheduled in the next few weeks where Maney will be able to argue her case and a decision will be made on whether there will be a permanent recall to prison.

Maney was first convicted for her part in the murder of Fuller-Sandys in 1999.

She won a new trial on appeal, but was again convicted the following year.

For 10 years it was thought Fuller-Sandys died after being washed off rocks at Whatipu, south of Auckland, in August 1989 but the investigation was reopened when information about his assassination in Maney's Henderson garage began to leak out.

The court heard Maney, a former prostitute, became angry at Fuller-Sandys who she suspected burgled her home and stole drugs, prompting her to order the hit carried out by gang enforcer Stone.

Fuller-Sandys was lured to the garage of the house where Stone shot him with a handgun.

Stone then gave the gun to other men in the room and ordered them to fire into the body.

Six days later Stone slit the throat of young prostitute and witness Leah Stephens to keep her quiet. He was convicted on both murders.

Fuller-Sandys' body was never found.

Maney was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1999 with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

The mother and grandmother has always maintained her innocence, taking her case to the Supreme Court in 2007 after Tania Wilson, a key witness against her retracted her evidence.

The appeal was dismissed and Maney served out her time. She was first released in 2010.

- NZ Herald