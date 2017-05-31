Stolen British bulldog puppies reunited with Gisborne owner after police receive anonymous tip

A pair of prized British bulldog puppies stolen from a Gisborne breeder have been returned after an anonymous tip to police.

The breeder was left devastated after the five-month-old puppies - named Maui and Alleycat - were taken from her Bushmere home in early May.

Their owner's friend, Michelle Polwarth, told the Herald the owner was "just in a state, just in tears" after coming home to discover her house had been broken into and the puppies snatched.

The pair's mother, Alice, was a top show dog that died while pregnant with 10 puppies.

Vets managed to save three of the dogs - including Maui and Alleycat - by doing an emergency caesarean. They were born very premature and Karen hand-reared them.

"They're her babies," Polwarth said at the time. "She lives for her babies. They sleep in her bed with her. They're absolute everything. They are her family."

Their rescue came after the Counties Manukau Tactical Crime Unit received an anonymous tip that the puppies, worth at least $1000 each, had been split up and taken to Auckland and Kawerau.

Police conducted search warrants yesterday in Otara and Kawerau, recovering both of the puppies.

Polwarth said today the puppies arrived home at 2.30am and were currently being checked over by the vet.

It's the second time the owner has had British bulldogs stolen.

Polwarth told the Herald another of the owner's top show dogs was taken from her home four years ago, but that time police also tracked down the thief and reunited Karen with her beloved pet.

- NZ Herald