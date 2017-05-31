Truck rolls on motorway, as City Council truck slides down bank into Tawa garage during tree pruning

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A truck has rolled on the Wellington Urban Motorway, State Highway 1.

No one was injured but the southbound lanes have been blocked.

Diversions are in place via The Terrace off-ramp.

CRASH: #SH1 Urban Motorway, just prior to the Terrace Tunnel. Southbound lanes are CLOSED. Southbound traffic use Aotea Off-ramp. ^EL pic.twitter.com/wgfaCyRbDX — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) June 1, 2017

A Fire Service spokesman said a small tanker carrying bitumen rolled on a section of the motorway near Clifton Terrace.

The truck rolled onto its side but the driver was not hurt, he said.

Meanwhile, a Wellington City Council truck slipped down a bank and against a garage in Tawa this morning.

Council spokesman Clayton Anderson said the truck, which had a woodchipper on the back, was being used to prune trees away from wires on Woodstock Terrace when the accident happened sometime between 9 and 10am.

"It slid down a bank and it's come to a rest against a garage and it's damaged the garage's roof," Anderson said.

"Nobody was injured and, yeah, basically we don't quite know how it happened but we're investigating it."

A crane is expected to come in about midday to lift the truck out.

A police spokeswoman said police had been notified about the incident, as the road needed to be closed while the truck was removed.

- NZ Herald