Towie's McDonald's stop angers Rangiora resident

A Rangiora resident has been left disgusted after spotting a tow truck carrying a crash victim's car having a pit-stop at McDonald's.

The man, who is unnamed, told Fairfax he saw the car parking in the McDonald's car park of the small Canterbury town about 2pm on Tuesday.

He recognised it as being the one which had been driven by local man Ethan Crone who died after crashing into a tree near the intersection of Easterbrook and Hicklands roads about 6.30am the same day.

"It was absolutely disgusting," he said. "It was pretty close to where the guy lived . . . so anyone could have seen it."

The company manager has apologised saying the driver made a "poor decision".

"[The driver] has been attending serious accidents for nearly 30 years, and on this occasion he has made a foolish mistake and unfortunately let us down."

Parks Towing general manager Stuart Gerring​ said a review into processing vehicles from serious crashes had "very much started".

"I'm not happy that it has happened; I think it was a really poor decision," he told Fairfax.

Acting Canterbury district road policing manager Senior Sergeant Kelly Larsen said police were keen to prevent a repeat of the incident. She had spoken to the manager of Parks and planned to meet with him.

"We need to look at whether that's best practice - I would say it was perhaps not."

