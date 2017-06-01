7:50am Thu 1 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Flights cancelled as fog deepens at Auckland Airport

Passengers flying from Blenheim to Auckland this morning have been diverted to Tauranga as fog deepens at Auckland Airport.

Flights between Auckland and Tauranga, Palmerston North, Napier, New Plymouth and Rotorua have been cancelled.

Other flights between the city and Christchurch, Kaitaia, Whakatane, Whanganui, Great Barrier Island and the Kapiti Coast have been delayed by up to two hours.

The NZ Transport Agency is also warning the city's drivers to keep their headlights on and take care on the roads.


Airport operations supervisor Sam Cook said fog restrictions were put in place shortly after 6am.

"It escalated quite quickly this morning," he said.

International flights are operating as normal.

SEND US YOUR FOG PHOTOS AND VIDEOS

Passengers should check www.aucklandairport.co.nz or the airport's iPhone app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

Auckland Transport has warned on Twitter that ferry services are also likely to be delayed.


A Herald reader who travelled into the CBD this morning from West Auckland said the city looked "ghostly", shrouded in a thick blanket of fog.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 01 Jun 2017 07:50:19 Processing Time: 11ms