Flights cancelled as fog deepens at Auckland Airport

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Passengers flying from Blenheim to Auckland this morning have been diverted to Tauranga as fog deepens at Auckland Airport.

Flights between Auckland and Tauranga, Palmerston North, Napier, New Plymouth and Rotorua have been cancelled.

Other flights between the city and Christchurch, Kaitaia, Whakatane, Whanganui, Great Barrier Island and the Kapiti Coast have been delayed by up to two hours.

The NZ Transport Agency is also warning the city's drivers to keep their headlights on and take care on the roads.

#AklTraffic building in usual places today. Please allow a good following distance & watch for a bit of fog around this morning ^TP pic.twitter.com/O3avbThTZS — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 31, 2017

Airport operations supervisor Sam Cook said fog restrictions were put in place shortly after 6am.

"It escalated quite quickly this morning," he said.

International flights are operating as normal.

Passengers should check www.aucklandairport.co.nz or the airport's iPhone app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

Auckland Transport has warned on Twitter that ferry services are also likely to be delayed.

Due to heavy fog on the harbour this morning, please expect some delays to ferry services. ^NW pic.twitter.com/IYjQT6SJEB — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) May 31, 2017

A Herald reader who travelled into the CBD this morning from West Auckland said the city looked "ghostly", shrouded in a thick blanket of fog.

- NZ Herald