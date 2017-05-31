'It is not ok': Bullied girl's dad fights back by erecting billboard outside Christchurch school

A frustrated dad has erected a billboard outside a primary school in Christchurch accusing the staff of failing to stop his nine-year-old daughter being bullied.



Fairfax reported that the girl was punched, kicked, bitten and choked by students at Waimairi School, according to her father, and that school staff did not tell him about or record the incidents.

This morning the man put a 1.8 metre high sign outside the school, which is in the suburb of Bryndwr.

It reads: "It is NOT OK for my daughter to be Assaulted and Bullied Again & Again & Again & Again & Again & Again & Again."



The bullying had changed his "loving and gentle" daughter into a different person, he told Fairfax.

He said he had met with school staff six times but felt they did not "own" the problem and implied he was overreacting.



"I'm tired of hearing again and again 'Mr [withheld] we take this seriously'."

Restorative justice meetings had been held but did not fix the problem, he said.

Waimairi board of trustees chair Cory Bedford told Fairfax the school would not comment but was investigating the claims.

The Herald is seeking comment from Waimairi School.

- NZ Herald