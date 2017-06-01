Lim might have been sloppy and careless, but never acted indecently, says defence

By - Hawkes Bay Today

A jury in Napier District Court is expected to retire by late morning today to consider its verdicts in the trial of a Hastings doctor facing multiple charges of indecently assaulting male patients.

Following the end of the defence case of 41-year-old David Kang Huat Lim from Harry Waalkens QC and closing addresses from Crown prosecutor Steve Manning, only the summary by Judge Geoff Rea remains.

Lim, 41, denies five charges of stupefying and eight of indecent assault relating to allegations by four young men during the trial which started on May 22.

Lim is accused of stupefying patients during treatment at The Doctors in Hastings to facilitate the claimed indecencies at various times over a period of about eight months in 2014.

In his address, Mr Waalkens told the jury that hallucinations by the complainants, who each gave evidence during the trial, were entirely possible and they could have been dreaming.

He said research shows hallucinations from sedatives can be visual, auditory, and tactile and are vivid and scary.

Lim might have been sloppy and careless, but never acted indecently towards any patients, Mr Waalkens said.



Mr Manning wrapped up the Crown's case, saying it was not a coincidence that the four patients were claiming the exact same thing happened to them.



He said Lim took the risk of sexually touching these men, because he didn't think he'd get caught.



Lim used the drug Midazolam so he could use the excuse that the patients were dreaming if they spoke out, Mr Manning said.



Lim spent two hours with one man who had a dislocated finger and Mr Manning told him he had no reason to take off the man's pants, the court was told.



Mr Manning said Lim was also lying about not being involved in writing up the clinic's guidelines for using Midazolam.