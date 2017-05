Breaking

A huge fire has broken out at a rubbish transfer station in West Auckland.

The Fire Service is in attendance at a "major fire" at the Waitakere Refuse Transfer Station.

Firecomms tweeted a photo of the fire showing large plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

There are 15 fire crews from across Auckland responding to the fire on The Concourse in Henderson.

The building is "well involved", and is an external recycling shed covering about 1500 sqm.

- NZ Herald