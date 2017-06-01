Pasifika music talent to take centre stage in Auckland with Moana soundtrack on list

Vaimoana Tapaleao is the New Zealand Herald's Pacific Affairs and People reporter.

Beats of the Pacific will ring loud and proud tonight, as Pasifika talent takes centre stage.

And among the nominations in the Pacific Music Awards is a first - the inclusion of soundtracks used in a Disney movie; in this case, animated film: Moana.

Olivia Foa'i has been nominated in two categories: Best Pacific Female Artist and Best Pacific Language (song).

It is the first time the young singer has been nominated in the awards, but it is not the first time her surname has popped up over the years.

She is the daughter of well-respected Pacific songwriter and composer Opetaia Foa'i, the man behind long-established Pacific group Te Vaka.

The group featured in the Moana soundtrack, with Opetaia Foa'i working alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mark Mancina to compose many of the songs featured in the film.

Speaking to the Herald, Olivia Foa'i said growing up in a family who were so heavily involved in Polynesian music was just the way things were.

"I thought it was normal.

"I thought that was everyone's lives because literally, I think I was 1 when we starting touring."

The song she has been nominated for in both categories was written by her father.

She remembers how they were trying to create it and what her father told her, in order to help her understand the message he was trying to portray.

"I think I almost cried several times. He kept telling me: 'You're asking permission to voyage. I want you to get in touch with the ancestors'.

"Literally, every time I perform that piece, it feels like the ancestors are with you."

The song - and Olivia's voice - is the very first thing that plays during the film. It is performed in Tokelauan and Samoan.

"Tulou, tulou, Tagaloa. Se'i e va'ai mai, i le tatou lalolagi,'' she sings. The chant respectfully asks the sea god, Tagaloa, to look down on the world.

"It's been my dad's mission forever to share the stories of our ancestors. I was kind of on that vibe with him.

"It was focused on getting that communication and sharing that ancient Pacific feel."

Opetaia Foa'i is also nominated in the Best Pacific Song category, for another Moana song he wrote with Miranda: We Know the Way.

Te Vaka has toured about 40 countries and continue to perform and be advocates of Polynesian music.

- NZ Herald