Shots fired as armed robbers enter Auckland bar, threaten customers and escape with cash

Counties Manukau acting Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin said three people went into the Heading Home Bar on Ti Rakau Drive in Pakuranga armed with two guns about 12.30pm today. Photo / Google
Robbers armed with guns entered a bar, threatened staff and forced customers to lie on the ground.

Counties Manukau acting Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin said three people went into the Headin' Home Bar on Ti Rakau Drive in Pakuranga armed with two guns about 12.30pm today.

There were about 12 customers in the bar at the time.

The offenders, who were disguised, threatened the staff and forced the customers to lie on the floor.

Shots were fired during the robbery, but no one was injured.

The offenders took cash and fled in a white car that was waiting outside.

Police were called and a number of police units were deployed to the scene and the surrounding area.

The police Eagle Helicopter and several dog units also attended.

Officers carried out searches of the area but the offenders have not yet been located.

A forensic scene examination is underway and police officers are speaking to a large number of witnesses.

Victim Support will be offered to those who were in the bar at the time.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers and those who saw a white car parked in the bar carpark at around the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Major Crime Team on 09 261 1321 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

As part of a stolen goods campaign, police are offering rewards for any info provided through Crimestoppers that leads to a successful prosecution of aggravated robbers.

- NZ Herald

