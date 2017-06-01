Paralysed Whanganui teen finds innovative way to declare: 'I'm back!'

By Anne-Marie McDonald - Wanganui Chronicle

A paralysed Whanganui teenager has found a novel way to communicate after a bike accident left him fighting for his life.

Cooper Snowden, 16, used his head and a computer mouse to type two words: "I'm back!"

The social media post meant all the world to family and friends.



Cooper is recovering in Burwood Spinal Unit in Christchurch, and he has - as his mum, Kim Ostern, put it - a long, long journey ahead of him.

He is paralysed from the neck down, spent two weeks in a coma and 69 days in total on life support.

But there is good news: on Tuesday Cooper spent his first whole day breathing without the help of a ventilator - more than the doctors ever hoped for him.

Next week he is getting a wheelchair. Ms Ostern said doctors have noticed a twitch in his right arm which means there is a possibility he could eventually, with the help of physiotherapy, be able to operate his wheelchair himself.

"But it will be months before he can come home, and when he does he will need 24-hour care," Ms Ostern said.

Cooper's first Facebook post since his accident came about thanks to a computer mouse which he operates with his head.

"This is a huge deal for him - it means he can talk to his friends and family on Facebook. And he's been watching Netflix. That's been awesome."

Ms Ostern said Cooper is desperate to be home with his family, and is very keen to meet his brand-new nephew, the son of his older brother, Geordie.

Continued below.

Related Content Graham McGregor: Four no-cost marketing resources that are worth using Watch NZH Local Focus: Spa Boat auction raising money for Air Force charity Your Views: Readers' letters

"This is a pretty hard journey for him, and there has been a lot of frustration. But there are moments when he can still smile, which is great to see. And we're really looking forward to him being able to talk again soon."

Cooper has just started eating small amounts of solid food. Ms Ostern has promised him that when he can eat again properly she will buy him a quarter-pounder cheeseburger and two large servings of fries from McDonalds.

"That's what he's asked for," Ms Ostern said.

She said the support of extended family and friends in both Whanganui and Tauranga has been overwhelming.

"I just really want to express my appreciation to everyone who has helped out, sent messages and cards, or made a donation."

A family friend set up a Givealittle page for Cooper and his family, which has so far received more than three hundred donations worth $22,000. The family has not yet decided how the money will be spent.

Ms Ostern said every message on the Givealittle page has been read to Cooper.

The page is still open, and donations can be made at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/helpcooperlive