Man may have survived 'accidental' shooting had ambulance been allowed to treat him: Neighbour

The cousin of a woman alleged to have shot a man in Hamilton says the victim could still be alive if an ambulance was allowed to get to the house.

A 23-year-old woman is to appear in the Hamilton District Court this morning charged with firearm offences after a man was shot in a house on Seddon Rd, Hamilton, about 8.15pm yesterday.

Neighbours are in shock, but the alleged shooter's cousin - who lives opposite the house - claims the victim could have survived if the police had allowed an ambulance - based just 300m down the road - to the house earlier.

Instead he was left "moaning and groaning" on the front steps of his house.

"She was just on the phone to the ambulance and screaming. She was on the phone to the ambulance for about half an hour and instead of sending the ambulance they sent the armed offenders [squad] and in that time that guy bled to death on the front doorstep.

"I reckon he might have been alive if they didn't spend half an hour mucking around. It takes two minutes. She rung [ambulance] and said 'gunshot' and they went, 'Oh don't send the ambulance, send the armed offenders'.

"That guy might still be alive if they weren't f*****g around. It was a joke."

The cousin said the victim was "moaning and groaning" as they dragged him out of the house onto the front steps.

The shooting was an accident, he said.

The pair had been drinking all day and the shooting happened in a bedroom, he said.

Immediately after the shooting, the woman ran to the man's house and asked him to help her, he said.

"I went over there and there was him in a pool of blood. He was in the room and we dragged him outside and we were going to put him in the truck and take him to hospital but the armed offenders got here before then."

He believed his cousin would now be freaking out, "it will be sinking in now".

The victim was the alleged shooter's "best mate", he said.

"He was friends with her mum and he's known [alleged shooter] since she was real young."

The Herald is seeking comment from police and ambulance.

Meanwhile, another neighbour said many residents were still in shock this morning.

She said she heard a loud bang, after earlier hearing a loud argument out the front of the house.

She didn't feel safe in the area anymore and had only slept for about an hour.

The victim was a nice man who was always friendly and had worked on building the neighbouring apartments, she said.

Police will examine the house and property today.

Anyone who knows what happened at the house is asked to contact Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

