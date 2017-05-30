Hamilton girl Skye Gallagher 'broken' over death of online friend Georgina Callander in Manchester bombing

A Hamilton girl is devastated after discovering her online friend of more than two years was one of the people killed in the tragic suicide bombing in Manchester last week.

Skye Gallagher's best friend Georgina Callander, who she met online and had yet to meet in person, was one of the victims of a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert that claimed 22 lives.

"My best friend in this whole damn world has been killed just after watching her favourite artist perform live," Skye posted on Instagram.

"I hate this earth and this is proof that the loveliest people are the first to go. I don't know what I'm going to do without you sunshine. You're the sweetest person I have ever come to know."

Skye said she was "absolutely broken" and "can't stop shaking".

"The padlock you placed in Paris is our friendship forever and it's surely one I'll never ever forget. We'll meet someday young one, just not where we hoped to.

"All of my love from the bottom of my heart. Rest in peace honey. I'll never ever forget you. Lots of love from your best friend skye pie."

Skye told Fairfax she and Georgina would spend hours online talking to each other and would send letters.

Continued below.

Related Content Harry Styles has spoken to one of the victims of the Manchester terror attack Manchester attack: 'Trainee pilot' arrested as search spreads across Britain Manchester bomber was part of mob that waged campaign of intimidation against schoolgirl

She knew Georgina was attending the concert and messaged her online after hearing about the bombing.

"I messaged Georgina, on all social media pages, then I got a text, it was from her imessage. It was, 'this is Georgina's mum, Georgina has been killed'," Skye told Fairfax.

"I kind of just stopped, sat down at the seat, I rang dad up crying.

"There was the slimmest chance that she was one of those people out of thousands and thousands but I had this horrible gut feeling that she was.

"I felt sick to my stomach."

Skye said the pair had been planning to meet in person before Georgina was killed.

Georgina had tweeted the US pop singer on Sunday, writing: 'SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW.'

She is reported to have died in hospital with her mother at her bedside.

- NZ Herald