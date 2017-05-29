Police release photos of man after flashing reports in West Auckland

Police investigating after a man exposed himself several times to young girls in West Auckland have released photos of a man of interest.

Auckland City District Police this morning put out two images of a man they say they believe will be able to assist in their investigation.

It comes after a man approached young girls in March and April in Avondale, Hillsborough, Blockhouse Bay and other areas.

On one occasion, a man exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls at the Blockhouse Bay Recreational Reserve, on Whitney St and touched one of the children.

Police said today the man would approach girls and sometimes make inappropriate comments.

"However, in at least two incidents, it has been reported that he was carrying out a lewd act on himself,'' police said.

The wanted man is described as Caucasian, in his 20s and of slim build.

Anyone who recognises the man should contact Detective Sergeant Richard Sami on 021 191 2981 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald