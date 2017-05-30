Father turns back to find his three children dead in fiery New South Wales crash

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The father of three teenagers killed in a fiery car crash in New South Wales yesterday heard about the crash on a two-way radio.

Glenn Pink was travelling ahead of his three children who were travelling in two vehicles that collided with a petrol tanker. The vehicles burst into flames on impact.

There were devastating scenes at the crash, after the trio's father, who had been travelling ahead of them, heard about the crash on a two-way radio and turned back.

Boggabilla Rural Fire Brigade member, Garry Roberts, told news.com.au of the heartbreaking scene ahead of emergency services.

"We saw a man laying in the middle of the road. We learned later it was the father of the people in the cars.''

Jack Pink, 19, was driving a Pantech truck full of furniture and his sisters Marina, who would have turned 18 today, and Destiny, 15, were following in a car when the crash happened on the Newell Hwy, south of Boggabilla, just after 6am. All three died at the scene.

The Kiwi mother of three teenage siblings killed in the crash has sent a heartfelt message to her children.

In a Facebook post shared early this morning, Jaze Pink, formerly of Auckland, shared memories of this day 18 years ago, when she went into labour with her fourth child.

"Marina Gillian Aroha Pink, perfect in every way.

"My exercise buddy, my breakfast-maker.''

Pink also acknowledged her two other children killed in yesterday's crash, saying Marina kept Jack, 19, on his toes and liked to give younger sister Destiny, 15, lectures.

"I miss you more than words could ever say,'' their mum wrote.

"Keep your brother and sister in line. I love you my girl. Never leave my heart.''

New South Wales police are investigating the crash, which happened just after 6am (local time) yesterday.

Emergency services were called to reports of a the crash on the Newell Highway, Boggabilla, involving a fuel-tanker, a truck with a trailer and a car.

Initial reports said two women in the car died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, understood to be Jack Pink, was also killed at the scene.

The family were well known in the show circuit community and were members of The Showmen's Guild of Australasia.

Members of that community and the public are rallying to support the extended family.

A GoFundMe page set up yesterday had raised almost AU$56,000 ($59,000) by 9am today NZT.

