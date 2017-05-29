Kiwi teen fighting for his life after McDonalds attack opens his eyes

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A 17-year-old Kiwi boy left fighting for his life after being kicked in the head outside a Brisbane McDonald's has opened his eyes for the first time since the altercation.

Joshua Waite, who moved to the suburb of Redcliffe with his parents four years ago, suffered severe head injuries during an altercation with a group of men in the Redcliffe McDonald's car park on May 12.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in critical condition, and was put in an induced coma.

On Facebook his father Andy described the moment on Friday he opened his eyes and looked at his parents.

"The beautiful team in the ICU, the Neuro Surgical Team at RBWH started bringing Joshy out of the induced coma late Thursday. This was a very intense and stressful time for the family with Andy, Rach and Ashley by Joshy's bedside throughout the night with very minimal change with Joshy's status.

"On Friday a number of movement tests that were carried out with the first one being the nurse telling Joshy Mum and Dad are here open your eyes ... And he did!! Both Rach and I cried with joy as we hugged each other.

"Our son is alive and though still sedated was alert! It is very early days yet and he is still at a critical risk but that moment we will never forget!

"There have been other little milestones Joshy has achieved to the amazement of many that I will share at some point. For now we just would like to say thank you all for your love and support, there is a very long road to be travelled to identify the extent of Joshua's injury's but to all of his beautiful friends, RWBH who have labelled Joshy the wonder kid and the community that have been on this awful rollercoaster ride, enjoy this moment and punch the air cause Joshy the wonder kid is still here to continually bless our lives."

Joshua's progress improved slightly each day but he remained in a critical condition, his father said.

"Joshy is not yet talking, he is such a strong kid to get to where he is since coming out of the induced coma.

"The movement tests the team do in an hourly basis are going well. I was in early this morning and Joshy was looking at me then put his right hand on the side of my face, I couldn't hold back the tears I just had to cuddle him."

He said the specialist team would meet soon to identify the next steps in the teen's recovery, he said.

Waite used to live in Hamilton but the family moved to Australia after the father found a job there.

Kippa-Ring man Jake Ashley Law-Cobbo, 18, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and appeared in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court on May 15, the Redcliffe & Bayside Herald reported.

The case will return to court for a committal mention in July 5.

A Givealittle page has been set up to allow his parents to be with him and to help cover Joshua's medical costs.

