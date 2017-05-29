Kiwi teen Joshua Waite opens his eyes after two weeks in an induced coma

By - Stratford Press

A Kiwi teenager who has been in an induced coma for over a fortnight after being allegedly kicked in the head outside a Brisbane McDonald's, has opened his eyes for the first time since the May 12 incident.

Joshua Waite, 17, who lived in Stratford with his family before moving to Hamilton and then on to Australia is making some progress, says his father, Andy Waite.

Speaking to the Stratford Press today, Andy described walking into his son's hospital room that morning.

"I was in early this morning and Joshy was looking at me, then put his right hand on the side of my face, I couldn't hold back the tears, I just had to cuddle him."

The merdical team caring for Joshua at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital started bringing Joshua out of an induced coma late on Thursday with Joshua opening his eyes on Friday.

While the family now live in Australia, they lived in Stratford some years ago, where Andy was a fire brigade officer and Rachel, Joshua's mother, worked at Caltex. Both Joshua and his sister Ashley atended Startford Primary school.

Andy says while Joshua's progress is "minimal" at this point, he says he is improving every day. "He is a strong kid."

The next step, says Andy, is for the specialists team to meet and identify the next steps for Josh, as the extent of brain damage he may have suffered has yet to be identified.

"The hospital have advised that Joshy will remain in hospital for quite some time with his rehabilitation lengthy and costly. Until a full assessment of his injuries can be identified there is a lot of unknown."

Joshua was allegedly attacked after an argument broke out between a group of men outside a McDonald's in Redcliffe, Brisbane. Police have charged a Brisbane man, Jake Law-Cobbo, 18, with grievous bodily harm.

Law-Cobbo, 18, remains in custody after being denied bail last week. The case has been adjourned to July 5.

Meanwhile, Joshua's family are taking each day as it comes, and Andy says the love and support they have received from all over the world, "especially from our home country, New Zealand," has been overwhelming.

"We love and thank you all so very much."

• A givealittle page has been set up by Joshua's aunt, Raiha Hooker. She says all proceeds from the page will go to assist Joshua's mum and dad to stay by his bedside while he recovers, and to assist with the ongoing rehabilitation costs in the future.