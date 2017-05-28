Alleged gunman now accused of six armed hold-ups of Canterbury pubs

An alleged gunman man has now been charged with the armed hold-ups of five Canterbury pubs and bars over a five-week stretch.

The 23-year-old Canterbury man, who has interim name suppression, was charged last month after allegedly being involved in the shooting of a mother and daughter and a subsequent aggravated robbery at a Mid Canterbury hotel.

He has been charged with the aggravated robberies of the Tavern Harewood in Christchurch's Bishopdale suburb on March 10, Brickworks Bar and Restaurant on March 14 and again on March 29, Trevino's Restaurant and Bar in Riccarton on March 24, Springston Hotel on April 6 and Ashburton Hotel on April 19.

On each occasion, a gun-wielding man was reported to have entered the premises shortly before closing time and demanded cash from staff.

During several of the hold-ups, shots were reportedly fired in the air, according to witnesses and police at the time.

The man accused of the crimes is yet to enter pleas.

At Christchurch District Court today, defence counsel Jonathan Eaton QC asked the court for more time before pleas were entered.

Judge Jane Farish remanded the man in custody without plea until June 12 where he will again appear via audio visual link from prison. Pleas to the charges must be entered that day, the judge said.

Interim name suppression was continued by Judge Farish today to preserve fair trial rights.

- NZ Herald