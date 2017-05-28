Child killer Robin Pitney failed drugs test and went on the run

A convicted child killer has been recalled to prison after failing a drugs test and going on the run.

Robin James Pitney was sentenced to life imprisonment after murdering 11-year-old Timaru boy Leif Wulff at Caroline Bay in 1991.

Pitney was just 15 when he stabbed Wulff to death on the beachfront.

He was on parole when he failed a drugs test at drug rehab centre Odyssey House, Christchurch District Court was told today.

Pitney then cut off his electronic tag and went on the run, the court heard.

Judge Jane Farish today sentenced him to two months' imprisonment for breaching his release conditions, telling him: "You've got bigger hurdles to climb in terms of being able to be released again."

The Parole Board will now consider his recall to prison and evaluate when he could be released again.

