Crash victim hailed a hero after once saving drowning classmate

A young mother killed in a car accident in West Auckland on the weekend once saved a young man's life as others stood by, not knowing what to do.

Phylicia Tamatoa has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Royal Rd, in Massey, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 22-year-old, of Massey, had been in a vehicle that collided with a taxi about 3.45am.

Tamatoa, who has a young daughter, died at the scene.

The taxi driver suffered minor injuries, while another adult was taken to hospital in a critical condition. They remained in a serious condition last night.

Ashmit Shankar went to primary school and later high school, Birkenhead College, with Tamatoa.

He is among many who have shared tributes and memories of the young woman.

But for Shankar, the connection is significant as he says she once saved his life.

"I've known her since primary - a person who always used to share everything she had with everyone,'' he told the Herald.

There was an incident in which he found himself in some difficulty while out swimming.

As others watched on in shock, the only person who acted quickly was Tamatoa.

"I almost [drowned] and everyone was just looking.

"She was the only one who helped me.''

Shankar said his old schoolmate had a "big heart'' and he would be telling his children about her and what she did for their father one day.

Police say the Serious Crash Unit is still investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

