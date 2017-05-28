Councillor wants colleagues to bring lunch or pay for catered food

A Hutt City councillor says his colleagues should bring their own lunch to council meetings or be personally invoiced for catering.

Wainuiomata Ward councillor Campbell Barry has written a notice of motion on the matter of lunch and plans to present it at the next ordinary council meeting.

Barry said the issue came to his attention at a meeting last week when the Living Wage was being deliberated.

At the meeting councillors agreed to pay the living wage, but to be considered on a case by case basis and only where it could be shown to be the most cost-effective option.

"I then felt sick to my stomach when I walked into the councillors' room and seen a buffet meal, footed by the ratepayer, for us all to eat," Barry posted on his Facebook page.

Barry said he was concerned providing elected members with full buffet meals at meetings could be judicially reviewed and found to be unlawful.

"Why should we get a free meal anyway? Most workers here in the Hutt have to pay for their own meal", he said on his Facebook page.

Barry said he hoped those councillors who were "happy to sit down and eat their roast chicken" would be consistent with their vote for the most cost-effective approach and support his motion.

Barry estimated stopping the free lunches could save ratepayers up to $20,000 a year.

