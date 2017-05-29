South Island's big freeze: Temperature hits -3.8 degrees

Freezing fog has enveloped Dunedin in sub-zero temperatures, causing airport disruptions, while there are ice warnings on roads around Central Otago.

Dunedin plummeted to -3.7 degrees overnight, while the coldest temperature recorded was -3.8 degrees at Pukaki Airport, at Twizel, the MetService says.

Duty meteorologist Andy Best said most places in the lower South Island got below zero overnight. Lumsden recorded -3.1, Alexandra -2.5, Tekapo -2.4, Invercargill was -1.8 and Queenstown was -1.5. Christchurch airport recorded a low of 2.8 degrees.

But the freezing fog - which forms when the air temperature drops below zero - kicked in at Dunedin at 10pm yesterday and lasted until dawn today.

Best said the fog impacts the fuselage of the aircraft as it is so cold, however by 8.45am flights were running only slightly behind.

The fog was still lingering around the runway and airport periphery, he said, however visibility had lifted to about 7000m.

Invercargill also experienced some freezing fog early this morning which wasn't unusual for this time of year, he said.

Take extra care on the Milford rd (SH94) this morning. Expect Ice and grit on the roads https://t.co/A9wEInIjX4 ^LT pic.twitter.com/8MfNiiBXSu — NZTA Otago/Southland (@NZTAOS) May 28, 2017

Temperatures in the North Island were mostly double figures overnight - although being pelted with a cool southerly Wellington recorded 10 degrees along with Hamilton while Auckland had 12.4 degrees.

The NZ Transport Agency was reporting ice on several roads in the South Island this morning including the State Highway 6 in the Kawerau Gorge and Milford Rd SH94.

Queenstown-Lakes District Council also tweeted about black ice on its roads including the Glenorchy to Queenstown road.

An ice warning is in place on the Kawarau Gorge (SH6) west of Cromwell. Take extra care. ^LT pic.twitter.com/qmFRmyMT8c — NZTA Otago/Southland (@NZTAOS) May 28, 2017

Best said the North Island can expect some more fog overnight tonight including at Masterton, Whenuapai and Whangarei, however the country's fog capital - Hamilton - was fog-free, instead waking to calm cloudy conditions.

The forecast for the rest of the week was looking a bit showery in the North Island, however the eastern coast from Gisborne to Wairarapa should see finer conditions tomorrow and Wednesday after getting saturated overnight.

On Thursday, there were will be showers on the west coast, from Auckland to Taranaki but it will be clear in the east. However, it's looking to be a wet start to the long weekend with showers expected in most areas on Friday.

The last 12hrs have been wet in Gisborne. 42mm of rain fell since 7pm last night. Rain eases to coastal showers this afternoon @snapithd ^AB pic.twitter.com/IZLSLWRnt6 — MetService (@MetService) May 28, 2017

The South Island's period of settled weather is about to implode as a series of "active fronts" head over from the Tasman.

Unfortunately they won't be bringing any snow, Best said, with rain forecast on the West Coast and showers on the East Coast.

The rain and showers will continue into Thursday - apart from Canterbury, Dunedin and North Otago - and there will be a few showers still hanging around on Friday.

