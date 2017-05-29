Napier man jailed for 'sadistic' abuse

By - Hawkes Bay Today

A Napier man who kicked, punched, bit and strangled his partner in an abusive relationship spanning more than two years has been sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment.

Timothy Hebberley, 21, appeared before Justice Helen Cull in the Napier High Court this morning for sentencing on 13 abuse charges.

In a week-long trial in October last year he was found guilty charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, male assaults female, injuring with intent to injure, threatening to both kill and inflict grievous bodily harm and of assault with intent to injure.

In his submissions to Justice Cull, defence counsel Scott Jefferson began by stating Hebberley was just 17 at the time of the offending and had already spent two years behind bars.

Mr Jefferson said while the court may find Hebberley's lack of remorse "problematic", it wasn't unusual and asked the Judge to consider his youth; stating maturity for young men often comes late in the piece.

Crown prosecutor Jo Rielly said the offending was "significant" and highlighted the fact Hebberley not only lacked remorse but took things "one step further" to blame the victim and suggest that it was he himself who was abused in the relationship.

She suggested a starting point of 12-13 years' imprisonment and stated that despite the Crown accepting he was young at the time of the offending he posed a high risk to the safety of the community.

Justice Cull began her sentencing by telling Hebberley she would he holding him accountable for the offending a jury had found him guilty of, going on to tell him to stop shaking his head as she spoke.

She treated the charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection as the lead offences and described the actions of Hebberley as "concerning and distasteful".

The court heard Hebberley forcibly penetrated the victim's mouth and anus, dislocated her hip during intercourse and threatened both the victim and her father by brandishing a large knife at them.

Addressing Hebberley, Justice Cull said the incidents were not consensual and it was clear he "employed violence on a number of occasions to exert power and control over her".

She said there was a "sadistic character" to his sexual offending but did not impose a minimum non-parole period as sought by the Crown.

She encouraged him to seek ongoing treatment while in prison and sentenced him to 11 years' imprisonment, which included a one year discount for his youth.

"This is a chance you do have to come to terms with your immaturity and address your lack of insight."

A protection order for the victim was granted.

Hebberley stood trial for a total of 28 charges in October last year which were laid after allegations he sexually abused and tortured his partner for two-and-a-half years.

He was charged with rape, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, injuring with intent, assault with intent, male assaults female, assault with a weapon, kidnapping, threatening to kill, intimidation and threatening grievous bodily harm.

The jury heard five-and-a-half days' worth of evidence, testimony and cross-examination and went on to deliberate for more than three days before finding Hebberley guilty of less than half the charges.

He was acquitted of 15 charges, including male assaults female, assault with a weapon, intimidation, rape and kidnapping.

Among the evidence it accepted from the Crown's case was that Hebberley kicked, punched, bit and strangled his partner, dislocated her hip joints, dragged her along carpet - causing carpet burns, and threatened his partner and her father with a knife on the night the relationship ended.

The jury rejected the allegations that Hebberley burned her with a cigarette lighter, candle wax or a hot wire, and locked her in a wash house with a dangerous dog.